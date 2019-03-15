Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert following a string of catalytic converter thefts in several North Side neighborhoods over the past month.

In all of the incidents, police say an unknown offender or offenders went underneath vehicles to remove the part.

The locations and times of the thefts are as follows:

5300 block of North Winthrop Avenue between 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 21

2700 block of West Berwyn Avenue between 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 23

5300 block of North Washtenaw Avenue on Feb. 23 at 11:45 a.m.

5300 block of North Washtenaw Avenue between 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 12 p.m. on Feb. 23

5400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue between 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 12 p.m. on Feb. 24

2600 block of West Winnemac Avenue between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Feb. 23

5000 block of North Winchester Avenue between 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 26

1600 block of West Ainslie Street between 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. on March 1

4900 block of North Marine Drive between 5 p.m. on March 7 and 10 p.m. on March 10

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.