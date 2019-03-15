CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the American dream to open your own business, but it can be an expensive bureaucratic headache. CBS 2 Morning Insider walks us through the costly steps in Chicago.
Their specialty is Vietnamese food, but long before HaiSous in Pilsen could warm up for the dinner crowd, owners had a lot on their plate.
“You think you just are going to build a restaurant … and now I’m ready to build the menu, here’s the menu. There’s so much more to consider,” HaiSous co-owner Danielle Dang said.
From a liquor license to signage permits, Danielle and her husband, Thai Dang, were candid enough to share the costs of opening up shop in Chicago.
“It was a whirlwind,” Danielle said.
It started with a $300 deposit for the city to review the project. A permit to renovate the 4,800-square-foot landmark space cost $1,725.
As you might expect, they also needed permits for plumbing and electrical systems, each costing about $600.
“I think that there are a lot of steps, and it’s a complicated thing,” Danielle said.
Lights extending from the exterior walls required a $350 permit, and a $75 annual fee for the first light plus $1 for each additional light.
“Each step of the way is a separate inspection, it’s another cost, it’s another permit,” Danielle said.
An ADA-compliant ramp providing wheelchair access from the sidewalk required another $350 permit, and a minimum $400 annual fee, plus approval from the Chicago Department of Transportation.
“We are outside the confines of a property boundary, so I’m actually in the public’s right of way, so I have to get a special permit to extend my properties,” Danielle said.
All restaurants pay the city a restaurant tax of .25 percent of their net sales, in addition to the 10.25 percent combined sales tax.
A liquor license costs $4,000, a permit for the restaurant’s sign cost $300 a year, and a permit for valet parking costs $640 a year.
Danielle is a licensed architect, and that helped her navigate much of the initial process. You might call it the secret ingredient that now helps the staff concentrate on what’s for dinner.