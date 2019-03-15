CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the American dream to open your own business, but it can be an expensive bureaucratic headache. CBS 2 Morning Insider walks us through the costly steps in Chicago.

Their specialty is Vietnamese food, but long before HaiSous in Pilsen could warm up for the dinner crowd, owners had a lot on their plate.

“You think you just are going to build a restaurant … and now I’m ready to build the menu, here’s the menu. There’s so much more to consider,” HaiSous co-owner Danielle Dang said.

From a liquor license to signage permits, Danielle and her husband, Thai Dang, were candid enough to share the costs of opening up shop in Chicago.

“It was a whirlwind,” Danielle said.

It started with a $300 deposit for the city to review the project. A permit to renovate the 4,800-square-foot landmark space cost $1,725.

As you might expect, they also needed permits for plumbing and electrical systems, each costing about $600.

“I think that there are a lot of steps, and it’s a complicated thing,” Danielle said.

Lights extending from the exterior walls required a $350 permit, and a $75 annual fee for the first light plus $1 for each additional light.

“Each step of the way is a separate inspection, it’s another cost, it’s another permit,” Danielle said.

An ADA-compliant ramp providing wheelchair access from the sidewalk required another $350 permit, and a minimum $400 annual fee, plus approval from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

“We are outside the confines of a property boundary, so I’m actually in the public’s right of way, so I have to get a special permit to extend my properties,” Danielle said.

All restaurants pay the city a restaurant tax of .25 percent of their net sales, in addition to the 10.25 percent combined sales tax.

A liquor license costs $4,000, a permit for the restaurant’s sign cost $300 a year, and a permit for valet parking costs $640 a year.

Danielle is a licensed architect, and that helped her navigate much of the initial process. You might call it the secret ingredient that now helps the staff concentrate on what’s for dinner.