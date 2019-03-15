CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA worker was stabbed early Friday, when he got caught in the middle of a fight on the platform of the Red Line station at Roosevelt.

Police said two males and a female were chasing another male on the platform around 2 p.m., when the victim ran behind the CTA employee.

A male chasing the victim stabbed the CTA employee in the chest and abdomen, and all three suspects fled the scene.

A co-worker took the CTA employee to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the 38-year-old man’s condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

Area Central detectives were investigating.