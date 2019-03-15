Chicago (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with murder for killing another man who was also romantically involved with his girlfriend, Evanston police said.

Sandoval Cobian, 38, of the Gage Park neighborhood, was charged with two counts of first degree murder for fatally shooting Angel Miranda last week.

According to police, Miranda, 33, of the Little Village neighborhood, was visiting his girlfriend in Evanston on March 9. She discovered his body in a yard behind the 1800 block of Simpson Street in Evanston.

Evanston police responded around 9:30 p.m. and determined Miranda had been shot in the torso area multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into Miranda’s death revealed Cobian was also romantically involved with Miranda’s girlfriend and that he shot and killed Miranda out of a jealousy.

Cobian was charged Thursday and is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.