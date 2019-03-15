Filed Under:Chicago, missing woman, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding 52-year-old Joanne Nicholas, who has been missing since Monday.

Police said Nicholas was last seen Monday near 75th and Stony Island in the South Shore neighborhood.

Joanne Nicholas, 52, has been reported missing.

She was wearing a red Bulls cap, black nylon Betty Boop jacket, red jogging pants, and tan boots.

Nicholas is a 4-foot-11, 210-pound African American woman, with red hair and brown eyes.

Police said anyone who has information on her whereabouts should call 911, or contact Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.