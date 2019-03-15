CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding 52-year-old Joanne Nicholas, who has been missing since Monday.

Police said Nicholas was last seen Monday near 75th and Stony Island in the South Shore neighborhood.

She was wearing a red Bulls cap, black nylon Betty Boop jacket, red jogging pants, and tan boots.

Nicholas is a 4-foot-11, 210-pound African American woman, with red hair and brown eyes.

Police said anyone who has information on her whereabouts should call 911, or contact Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.