CHICAGO (CBS)– Several adoptable dogs and cats are hoping for a little luck in finding forever this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Riverwoods will be waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats six months and older for the The “Irish I Had a Home” event.

The adoption event will be held on March 16 through 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.