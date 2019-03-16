



The University of Illinois at Chicago has created a scholarship in memory of an emergency room doctor who was killed in a shooting at a Chicago hospital last year.

The school says the Tamara O’Neal Scholarship Fund will benefit first-year medical students in its Urban Health Program. O’Neal is a 2014 UIC College of Medicine graduate and a 2017 emergency medicine resident graduate. She was killed in a shooting at Mercy Hospital in November that also left the gunman, a police officer and a pharmacy technician dead.

UIC officials say a dozen UIC medicine alumni established the fund. So far they have raised more than $68,000. If money is available the fund also will provide a scholarship to a fourth-year medical student who will complete his or her residency in emergency medicine.

