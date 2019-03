CHICAGO (CBS)– An unidentified body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Grant Park Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police responded to the scene, in the 500 block of south Lake Shore Drive, and located an unresponsive individual in the water just after 4 p.m.

According to officials, the body “appears to be in advanced stage of decomposition” and has been taken to the medical examiner.

This incident is under investigation.