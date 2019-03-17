



If you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day indoors or want to keep the party going after the parades, head to the Irish American Heritage Center in Irving Park.

The IAHC will have step dancing, Irish music and lots of corned beef all day long.

“I think it’s a really good way to showcase what we do all year long at the Irish American Heritage Center,” said IAHC spokeswoman Kathy O’Neill. “We’re one of the premier cultural centers in the city.”

The Trinity Irish Dancers, Shepherd School of Irish Music and others will perform throughout the day.

The celebration goes from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10, but children ages 12 and under get in for free.

More information is available on the Irish American Heritage Center’s website.