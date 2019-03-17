  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:30 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMNCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Police, CPD, Missing Person, St. Patrick's Day Parade

Chicago (CBS) — Charlene Milne, who was reported missing after attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown Saturday, has been located, Chicago police said.

(Credit: CPD)

She was last seen at State and Wacker, wearing glasses, a blue or gray wool hat, a long black wool coat, blue jeans and gray gym shoes.

She may appear to be in need of medical attention.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 225 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.