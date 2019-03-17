Chicago (CBS) — Charlene Milne, who was reported missing after attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown Saturday, has been located, Chicago police said.

She was last seen at State and Wacker, wearing glasses, a blue or gray wool hat, a long black wool coat, blue jeans and gray gym shoes.

She may appear to be in need of medical attention.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 225 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.