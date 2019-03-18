CHICAGO (CBS)– After similarities between two deadly crashes, within months of each other, questions are emerging about how the jetliner was safe enough to fly.

Federal agents told Chicago-based Boeing and the FAA to retain records as they investigate the approval of the 737 Max Jetliner.

In Ethiopia’s capital, they held the first funerals for those killed a week ago when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed. The plane was made by Chicago-based Boeing, 737 Max 8.

The plane that crashed down in Indonesia last October was also a Boeing, 737 Max, and satellite data shows the two jets had similar flight patterns.

At the Ethiopian Air crash scene, authorities found that the plane’s jack screw, which helps lower or raise the nose of the plane, was set in the dive position.

This could indicate a problem with the flight control software.

The Seattle Times newspaper reported the federal government regulators delegated much of the plane’s safety assessment to Boeing itself.

The newspaper said the Justice Department is looking into the approval process and Congress has launched another investigation.

“Boeing is on the hot seat and I think they have to come forward for a full disclosure on everything,” DePaul University transportation expert Joe Schwieterman said.

In a statement, Boeing’s CEO Dennis Muilenburg said “While investigators continue to work to establish definitive conclusions, Boeing is finalizing its development of a previously-announced software update and pilot training revision.”

“Boeing is not looking terribly good in this,” Schwieterman said. “The good news is there are fixes. But it’s been tragic.”

The Seattle Times reported the Justice Department has issued a subpoena for information on the approval process. The federal agents said they have no comment.

Boeing told CBS2 they do doesn’t respond to questions concerning legal matters.