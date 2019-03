CHICAGO (CBS) — Michael Martinez, of Carpentersville, has been sentenced to more than 9 years in prison, for the sexual assault of a boy under age 13.

Kane County prosecutors said Martinez sexually assaulted a boy under age 13 between April 2014 and June 2014.

In December, a Kane County judge convicted Martinez, 30, of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. On Friday, Martinez was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison.

Martinez, of Carpentersville, also must register as a sex offender.