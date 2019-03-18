CHICAGO (CBS)–Monday, March 18 is “Transit Driver Appreciation Day,” and the CTA is celebrating its employees with a series of tweets highlighting its bus drivers and train operators.

In Honor of #TDAD, CTA customers today are encouraged to take a moment to thank their bus drivers and rail operators for their work.

Today is “Transit Driver Appreciation Day” (#TDAD), a great chance to thank your bus or rail operator for getting you where you need to be each day. Please take a moment to thank your driver in person today and share gratitude here with #TDAD More info: https://t.co/YtpTC73kXd pic.twitter.com/DZyQbl5qzV — cta (@cta) March 18, 2019

“No matter the challenge—weather, traffic or time of day—CTA bus and train operators strive to provide excellent customer service to 1.5 million customers daily,” a CTA press release says. “These dedicated, hard-working employees care about their customers and take their job of providing an affordable, reliable and safe commuting experience seriously. This is our customers’ opportunity to say, ‘thank you!’”

Among the employees being profiled in the CTA’s social media campaign is Michael Toomey, a bus operator for 15 years who works at the Forest Glen Garage.

“I love everything about it, the change of scenery, the fact that I get to see every corner of Chicago and meet some of the residents of this great city,” Toomey said.

His positive energy and sunny attitude makes him a great CTA employee, the CTA says.

Train operator Gregory Davis, better known to Brown Line riders as the “Transit Doctor,” was also highlighted in a post.

On this Transit Driver Appreciation Day, we ask riders to say “thank you” to our dedicated #bus and #rail operators. One of them, Greg Davis, is known by passengers as “The Transit Doctor.” Learn how he “operates” here: https://t.co/XZ3X11yYIj #TDAD pic.twitter.com/cGw4yJ8LdC — cta (@cta) March 18, 2019

Davis is known to make his passengers smile by announcing words of encouragement on the train’s public address system, like “Remember, today’s a good day to have a great day!”

Davis is often called ‘Uncle G.’ He entertains passengers with his unexpected announcements.

He has come up with different names for different trains, according to the CTA. Sometimes passengers getting on the Red Line will be welcomed onto what Davis has named the “Friendship Train.” On another day, Purple Line passengers will hear Davis call the train “The Love Connection.”