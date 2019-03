CHICAGO (CBS)—A Chicago man has been charged after attacking two security guards at the Trump Tower hotel on Friday.

Craig Echols, 23, allegedly caused damage to the hotel lobby and punched and pushed two security guards, according to police.

A 61-year-old guard fell on the ground and injured his face, knee and hand, police said.

Echols is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery of a person over age 60.