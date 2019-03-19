



CHICAGO (CBS) — Five high school seniors at the far South Side Butler College Prep received the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday.

During the school’s “Draft Day” presentation, UIC offered those students full ride scholarships to study education as part of its Call Me MiSTER program. The goal: To get students of color to return to their communities with a teaching degree.

“The elation they expressed to receive scholarships to become teachers, it’s nothing like it,” said Alfred Tatum, Dean of the College of Education, UIC.

“That’s my dream growing up,” said student Teon Nesbitt. “Somehow, some way, I just wanted to give back to my community and help my people.”

“We are going to be a part of generational change and multigenerational change because of these young men,” added Chris Goins, Principal at Butler College Prep. “They are going to touch lives that I am never going to meet and that just excites me.”

The Call Me MiSTER program stands for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role (Models.) Right now the program is operating in 31 schools across the country.