



Thirteen Illinois State Police troopers have been struck while responding to traffic incidents in 2019.

ISP took to Twitter to remind drivers to move over and slow down when they see emergency lights.

🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔 13. That’s the number of ISP Troopers that have been struck, one fatally, while working incidents with their emergency lights activated since January 1, 2019. MOVE OVER AND SLOW DOWN — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 19, 2019

ISP reported that all 13 of these incidents occurred while troopers had their emergency lights activated.

On Monday, an ISP trooper’s squad car was struck during a traffic stop. The involved motorist was charged with DUI and was cited for a “Scott’s Law” violation, according to ISP.

ILLINOIS STATE TROOPER INJURED AFTER SQUAD CAR IS STRUCK WHILE CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP

Motorist Charged with DUI and cited for “Scott’s Law” Violation Joliet, IL- On March 17, 2019, at approximately 6:39… https://t.co/89tPr8B7XF — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 18, 2019

In January, Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was killed in an accident on I-294 near Willow Road in Northbrook. Lambert was assisting with another traffic incident when he was fatally struck.

On March 4, 2019 there were 11 reported crashes involving Illinois State Police squad cars.