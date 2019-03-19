CHICAGO (CBS)– Thirteen Illinois State Police troopers have been struck while responding to traffic incidents in 2019.
ISP took to Twitter to remind drivers to move over and slow down when they see emergency lights.
ISP reported that all 13 of these incidents occurred while troopers had their emergency lights activated.
On Monday, an ISP trooper’s squad car was struck during a traffic stop. The involved motorist was charged with DUI and was cited for a “Scott’s Law” violation, according to ISP.
In January, Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was killed in an accident on I-294 near Willow Road in Northbrook. Lambert was assisting with another traffic incident when he was fatally struck.
On March 4, 2019 there were 11 reported crashes involving Illinois State Police squad cars.