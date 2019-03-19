



Singer R. Kelly is looking for work in Dubai, sources say. However, Kelly does not have a passport.

A judge revoked the R&B singer’s passport last week.

He has been in trouble for falling behind on child support and his currently out on bond.

Kelly spent three nights in Cook County Jail, after failing to comply with a court order to pay more than $161,000 in overdue child support.

He was released after friends and family paid the money for him and sought to have those $21,000 monthly child support payments reduced because he is not working.

It was Kelly’s second stint in jail in recent weeks. He also spent three nights in jail after he was indicted on Feb. 22 on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to attorney Steve Greenberg, he’s filing a motion Friday to ask a judge that the singer be allowed to travel for work.

RELATED STORIES: