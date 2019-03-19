MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago News, Passport, R. Kelly, R. Kelly Child Support, R. Kelly Court, R. Kelly Dubai, R. Kelly Jail, travel


CHICAGO (CBS) — Singer R. Kelly is looking for work in Dubai, sources say. However, Kelly does not have a passport.

A judge revoked the R&B singer’s passport last week.

He has been in trouble for falling behind on child support and his currently out on bond.

Kelly spent three nights in Cook County Jail, after failing to comply with a court order to pay more than $161,000 in overdue child support.

He was released after friends and family paid the money for him and sought to have those $21,000 monthly child support payments reduced because he is not working.

It was Kelly’s second stint in jail in recent weeks. He also spent three nights in jail after he was indicted on Feb. 22 on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to attorney Steve Greenberg, he’s filing a motion Friday to ask a judge that the singer be allowed to travel for work.

RELATED STORIES: