CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who’s been dubbed a “serial stowaway” has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.

Marilyn Hartman told a Cook County judge Tuesday that she apologizes to the airport and for “causing problems for them.” As part of her plea deal, she can’t go to Chicago’s O’Hare or Midway airports without a ticket. She entered the plea to a criminal trespassing charge.

Hartman was free on bond in January 2018 after sneaking on the London flight when she was again found wandering at O’Hare.

The 67-year-old had been found unfit for trial and spent time at a state mental institution. In July, she was moved to a halfway-house style mental health center.

