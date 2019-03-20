CHICAGO (CBS)—Two people have died following a crash early Wednesday morning in Elgin, police said.

A 2018 Nissan Altima was turning out of a business on Summit Street and Dundee Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a 2012 Honda left the westbound lanes of the road and struck the Nissan, according to Elgin police.

Two people in the Nissan, a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Elgin, were killed, police said.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old man from Glendale Heights, along with his female passenger, were transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Summit Avenue was closed for several hours overnight. Police reopened the roadway around 6:30 a.m.

The Elgin Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident.

Anyone with more information can call police at 847-289-2667.