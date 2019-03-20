CHICAGO (CBS)—Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and The Chainsmokers are set to headline 2019 Lollapalooza.
The full lineup, announced Wednesday morning, also includes headliners like Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, Gary Clark, Jr. Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes.
This year’s show will bring 170 different bands to eight stages in Chicago’s Grant Park over four days.
Four-day tickets to the Aug. 1-4 festival went on sale on Tuesday, and will set you back about $340.
VIP and Platinum tickets are between $2,200 and $4,200.
Single-day tickets aren’t on sale yet.
The full lineup is on the Lollapalooza website.