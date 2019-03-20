



Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and The Chainsmokers are set to headline 2019 Lollapalooza.

The full lineup, announced Wednesday morning, also includes headliners like Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, Gary Clark, Jr. Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes.

Here it is your 2019 #Lolla Lineup! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready to party with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin + more! https://t.co/jgl8NuVyQA pic.twitter.com/LoUsDJtcMF — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2019

This year’s show will bring 170 different bands to eight stages in Chicago’s Grant Park over four days.

Four-day tickets to the Aug. 1-4 festival went on sale on Tuesday, and will set you back about $340.

VIP and Platinum tickets are between $2,200 and $4,200.

Single-day tickets aren’t on sale yet.

The full lineup is on the Lollapalooza website.

