



As the jackpot climbs to $550 million with no winner claiming the Powerball prize, here are the most common numbers drawn.

According to statistics from Powerball.net, which collects data from recent drawings, the most common Powerball numbers are 21, 9, 13, 25 and 24.

Those are based on statistics from 360 drawings since the Oct. 7, 2015, when the main ball pool increased from 59 to 69 and the Powerball pool reduced from 35 to 26.

The most COMMON & CONSECUTIVE #Powerball number pairs! 🤔 Does this affect your picks for tomorrow's draw? 📊 Get more Powerball statistics here 👉 https://t.co/e6SGoDcBgu pic.twitter.com/AHPy8YbpIt — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) March 19, 2019

The most common winning main numbers are 64, 32, 28, 23, and 69,.

The least common winning Powerball numbers are 14, 2, 23, 4 and 5. The least commonly drawn main numbers are 35, 46, 65, 4 and 34, according to Powerball.net.

Powerball hopefuls have until 9 p.m. Wednesday night to purchase a ticket for the $550 million prize.

It’s the eighth largest prize in the game’s history.