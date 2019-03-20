CHICAGO (CBS)—The man charged with killing a McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy is due back in court today.
Federal and state prosecutors have both charged 39-year old Floyd Brown with murder.
Brown is accused of shooting through the door of his Rockford hotel room at a U.S. Marshals’ task force.
Officers were there on March 7 to serve him with an arrest warrant.
Brown jumped out of the window, and police say he then shot 35-year-old Deputy Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
Brown was later arrested in downstate Lincoln.
Keltner, of Crystal Lake, was a married father of two children.