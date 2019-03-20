MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
CHICAGO (CBS)—The man charged with killing a McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy is due back in court today.

Federal and state prosecutors have both charged 39-year old Floyd Brown with murder.

Jacob Keltner (Credit: Facebook)

Floyd Brown, 39, was identified as the gunman who shot a sheriff’s deputy serving an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel on March 7, 2019. (Source: Illinois Department of Corrections)

Brown is accused of shooting through the door of his Rockford hotel room at a U.S. Marshals’ task force.

Officers were there on March 7 to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Brown jumped out of the window, and police say he then shot 35-year-old Deputy Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.

Brown was later arrested in downstate Lincoln.

Keltner, of Crystal Lake, was a married father of two children.

 

 

 