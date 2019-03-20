CHICAGO (CBS)– The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, announced Wednesday the debut of a new scoreboard and sound system for the upcoming seaon.
The new scoreboard, which will debut at the start of the 2019-2020 season, will be the ” largest center-hung screen display with the highest resolution technology among all arenas that host both NBA and NHL teams.”
Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks fans can look forward to features like the continuous inner ring display with nearly four times more LED screen display than the existing scoreboard in addition to the new sound system.