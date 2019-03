CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT standoff that had police ducking bullets and lasted nearly six hours ended peacefully Thursday night when the 24-year-old man involved surrendered.

Just before 3 Thursday afternoon officers were called to 81st and Crandon in South Chicago after a report of gunfire.

When they got there, police say the man shot at them and then barricaded himself inside the home.

Barricade ended peacefully with no injuries to officers or residents. Special appreciation to Chicago Police SWAT and district officers who demonstrated exemplary professionalism during a very dangerous involved situation. pic.twitter.com/bXiuSQmUlX — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 22, 2019

He surrendered to SWAT officers around 8:30 p.m.

No one was injured during the incident, police say.