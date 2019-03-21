CHICAGO (CBS) — Armed robbers have been targeting delivery drivers on the Northwest Side and ride share drivers on the West Side in recent weeks.

Police said at least four food delivery drivers have been robbed in the Albany Park and Shakespeare districts in February and March. In each case, when a driver arrived with an order of food, two men approached and robbed the driver at gunpoint.

Only vague descriptions of the robbers were available, but it did not appear to be the same two robbers in each holdup.

Meantime, police said ride share drivers were robbed twice in the past few days in the Ogden District on the West Side; one at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday near 18th and Trumbull; the other around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday near Homan and Douglas.

In both robberies, when the ride share driver arrived to pick up a customer, a man and a woman pulled out a gun and/or a knife, and announced a robbery.

Police did not have a description of the robbers in those cases.