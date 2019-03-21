MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
CHICAGO (CBS)—South Side Alderman Willie Cochran (22nd Ward) will appear in court Thursday to plead guilty on federal corruption charges.

Cochran’s guilty plea means he will avoid trial by jury this summer. He could have face more than five years in prison if convicted.

Ald. Willie Cochran (Credit: CBS)

Cochran has been charged with 11 counts of wire fraud, two counts of extortion and two counts of bribery.

He is accused of demanding money from a real estate developer and a business owner and spending donations from his charity at the casino and on his daughter’s college tuition.

Last year he rejected a plea deal, allowing him to plead guilty to only one count of wire fraud.

His attorney said at the time he would have faced minimal prison time, possibly only probation.

The alderman was said to be at peace with his decision, but months later changed his mind.

Cochran, elected in 2007, did not run for reelection and will step down in May when his term expires.

 