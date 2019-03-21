CHICAGO (CBS)–A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged with sex abuse after being caught Wednesday at a motel in northwest suburban Libertyville with a 14-year-old girl from Gurnee who he allegedly had sex with, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent A. Dunson, 22, was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s office at Doe’s Motel on the 31000 block of North Route 45 on March 20.

Police had been searching for the girl after she was reported missing by her family. Officers later found her in the motel room around 6:15 a.m. with Dunson.

An investigation, according to police, determined Dunson picked the juvenile up from her home and drove her to the motel, where he “engaged in acts of sexual penetration with the juvenile,” according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor and is being held in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and has been reunited with her family, police said.

“Preying on our most vulnerable is one of the most horrific acts one could do,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement.