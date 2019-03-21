CHICAGO (CBS)–No winner has come forward after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $625 million.
Yesterday’s Powerball jackpot was $550 million. According to statistics from Powerball.net, which collects data from recent drawings, the most common Powerball numbers are 21, 9, 13, 25 and 24.
Since no one bought a lucky ticket, the Powerball has grown to become the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.
That drawing will be held Saturday night.
If you haven’t checked your tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing, they are: 10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21.
The largest jackpot in history was a $1.6 billion Powerball won in 2016.