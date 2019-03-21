CHICAGO (CBS)–R. Kelly will be back in court Friday.

Kelly’s concerts were recently canceled in European countries including Germany and the Netherlands, and he now wants permission from the court to travel to Dubai for work.

The cash-strapped embattled R&B star wants to schedule five performances in the Middle Eastern country.

A court filing claims Kelly isn’t a flight risk and the UAE would never jeopardize its relationship with the U.S. by harboring a fugitive.

Kelly was previously ordered to stay in the state of Illinois as a condition of his bond for sex abuse charges.