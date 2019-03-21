MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
CHICAGO (CBS)–R. Kelly will be back in court Friday.

Kelly’s concerts were recently canceled in European countries including Germany and the Netherlands, and he now wants permission from the court to travel to Dubai for work.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 25: R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100 thousand bond on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was being held after turning himself in to face ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The cash-strapped embattled R&B star wants to schedule five performances in the Middle Eastern country.

A court filing claims Kelly isn’t a flight risk and the UAE would never jeopardize its relationship with the U.S. by harboring a fugitive.

Kelly was previously ordered to stay in the state of Illinois as a condition of his bond for sex abuse charges.

 