CHICAGO (CBS)–Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old boy.

Dejon Waters, 21, of Chicago, was babysitting the toddler Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood when police responded to an emergency call.

Police said the child was unresponsive and had bruises and sores on his body.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Waters allegedly admitted to causing the bruises. He has been charged with first degree murder.

The child’s mother, Brittany Hyc, 28, of Chicago, was charged with child endangerment. Police said she left her son alone with Waters, even after knowing he had hit the boy in the past.