Chicago (CBS) — New Lenox police have issued a neighborhood advisory after they say 11 vehicles in residential neighborhoods were burglarized in one night.

Police said it happened in the Crystal Cove, Wellington and Schoolhouse Manor neighborhoods Wednesday night. A laptop computer and iPad were stolen. Most of the vehicles had been left unlocked. In cases where the owner believes the doors were locked, police could not find any evidence of forced entry.

An officer attempted to stop the driver of a suspicious vehicle in the area, but it drove off at a high speed.

Several similar incidents have been reported in the past week.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a police officer attempted to stop a suspicious dark SUV in the Bluestone area, but it drove off at a high speed and was later clocked in Frankfort going over 80 miles per hour.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, three juveniles suspected of committing burglary or “car hopping” were arrested. They were eventually released to their parents and issued citations for curfew violations.

New Lenox police say they’ve increased their presence in residential neighborhoods and ask that people lock their cars and be mindful of the belongings they leave in their vehicles.