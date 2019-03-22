Chicago (CBS) — Berwyn police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion that left one man dead and another injured Thursday night.

Police responded to a call just before 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Clinton Avenue, and found a man who said three armed offenders had entered his home and separated him from his stepfather by putting him in the basement. The 19-year-old victim said he jumped out of a window and ran to the neighbors for help.

Officers found 57-year-old Juan Torres unconscious and bleeding, but no offenders inside the home. The man was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood and later died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Berwyn police are investigating and do not believe it was a random incident.

Anyone with information can contact Berwyn Police Detectives at 708-795-2160 or the Berwyn Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 708-749-6564.