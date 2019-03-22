MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
CHICAGO (CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were shut down for more than three hours Friday morning, as Illinois State Police investigated a shooting that left a 24-year-old woman wounded.

The victim and a bullet-filled sedan were found at a Church’s Chicken parking lot at 59th and State streets. Illinois State Police said the 24-year-old woman told investigators she was shot several times around 2:45 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 79th Street.

She was being treated at the University of Chicago trauma center, where her condition was stabilized.

A 32-year-old man who had been driving that vehicle was not injured.

Illinois State Police shut down the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan from 71st to 79th streets to search for evidence shortly before 4 a.m. The lanes reopened by about 7:15 a.m.

Police also cordoned off an area outside the restaurant where the car was located, spending hours investigating.

Police said the victim wasn’t cooperating.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Illinois State Police were investigating.

It was the 14th shooting on a Chicago area expressway this year, according to Illinois State Police.