Chicago (CBS) — Natanael Ventura, 13, has been reported missing from the Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago police said.

He is missing from the 1800 block of North Drake Avenue and was last seen Monday wearing a red sweater, white shirt, and blue jeans.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information if asked to contact Area North Detective SVU at 312-744-8266.