CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot in River North early Saturday morning.

Police confirm the 23-year old officer and three other individuals were sitting in a parked car when two men approached their vehicle near Clark and Huron Street.

One man showed a handgun and started shooting. The offenders fled the scene.

The off-duty officer died as a result of his injuries. The area around the shooting is saturated in cameras and detectives are not able to find any evidence of an encounter between the gunman and officers party as of yet. A Police procession will begin shortly to medical examiner pic.twitter.com/FBsEkbsllP — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 23, 2019

Another individual in the car was also shot and remains in surgery at Northwestern Hospital. A second off-duty officer was also in the car and was not injured.

First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said the officer who was killed was working 3rd watch in the 6th District and had completed a shift around 9 or 10 p.m.

Riccio said the off-duty officer had been with the department for just under two years.

Officials said one person of interest is being questioned.

Police said there were many surveillance cameras in the area where the shooting took place. Detectives are looking through footage to see if they can get video of the shooter, who remains on the run.