



A mother who lost three children in a Little Village house fire last summer will file a lawsuit against the property owners.

The O’Connor Law Firm will file a lawsuit Monday, on behalf of Priscilla Cobos, against the owners of the property at 2224 S. Sacramento Ave.

The lawsuit will also name the City of Chicago and Ald. George Cardenas.

Cobos lost her children Giovanni Ayala, 10; Gialanni Ayala, 5; and Alanni Ayala, 3, in the Aug. 26 fire.

Seven other children, ages three months to 16 years, were also killed.

The 10 children were cousins or family friends attending a sleepover when the pre-dawn fire broke out.

In a press release, the law firm said:

“The second story coach house apartment should never have been allowed to be rented or occupied. There were numerous code and life safety violations, which includes the lack of any fire detection system. Both, the Alderman and the City of Chicago knew of these violations.

This is not the first fire in Chicago due to conditions like this, and it won’t be the last. Unless there is substantial change and oversight relating to inspection and enforcement of code violations in the City of Chicago, countless more lives will be needlessly lost. Unfortunately, neither of our Mayoral candidates have even addressed this issue as part of their campaign.”

The law firm will hold a press conference Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Cook County Courthouse.

