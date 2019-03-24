CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of cell phone robberies in the loop have prompted Chicago police to alert residents.

Police said the offenders approach victims who have left their cell phones on tables while sitting in libraries or restaurants.

The offenders appear to be soliciting funds for charity and then place flyers or newspapers on top of the victim’s cell phone while engaging them in conversation. The offenders then and lift the papers, along with the victim’s cell phone, and flee the scene.

According to police, the these incidents have occurred during the day in the areas listed below.

• 0-100 block of S. Wabash Ave. on March 11

• 300 block of S. Wabash Ave. on March 11

• 0-100 block of N. Michigan Ave. on March 11

• 0-100 block of S. Michigan Ave. on March 13

• 0-100 block of W. Lake St. on March 21

• 100 block of N. Wabash Ave. on March 22

• 100 block of N. State St. on March 22

Police described the offenders as male, 5’10-6’00 with dark complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central 312-747-8384.