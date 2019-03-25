MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
CHICAGO (CBS)–A man was fatally shot at a house party at an Airbnb property in Berwyn on Sunday, and the killer is still on the loose, police said.

The victim, 27-year-old Michael Rivers of Chicago, was shot multiple times at an Airbnb on the 6200 block of Roosevelt Road on March 24 around 2:30 a.m., police said.

When police responded to the property for a call of someone being shot, officers saw multiple people felling the area.

Rivers was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died.

Airbnb confirmed the rental listing has been removed since the shooting.

Police are still searching for the killer.

Anyone with information should call the Berwyn Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 708-795-5600.

 

 