CHICAGO (CBS)–Two armed robberies were reported Sunday evening in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, police said.

The first robbery was reported at 6:47 at the Open Pantry Market Gas Station on the 4800 block of Northwest Highway. Two suspects with a handgun demanded cash, police said. They were last seen running southbound from the scene on Manor Road. No injuries were reported.

About an hour later, the same suspects robbed the Circle K Gas Station on the 200 block of North Route 31, according to police. The suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

They were last seen running northbound on Route 31 from the scene.

Police did not release surveillance images of the suspects.