CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police raided the wrong home again; this time during a 4-year-old boy’s birthday party. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini continues his months-long investigation into wrong raids.

Samari Boswell said her little brother TJ was turning 4 years old, and having a birthday party the night the siblings suddenly had guns pointed at them.

The 7-year-old was playing with her brother and cousins, and waiting for a slice of birthday cake, when Chicago police officers burst in to raid their home.

Samari said the first thing she saw was guns. Every officer pointing guns at everyone in the home.

“They were saying F words and stuff. It was horrible!” Samari said.

Horrible and unnecessary, because the person officers had a warrant for – suspected of possessing the drug ecstasy – had not lived in the building for five years.

The CBS 2 Investigators found security video taken from a building next door. It shows 17 officers head to the family’s home.

“All I heard was steps, like shoes coming down the stairs hard, and saying get your f*****g hands up,” Kiqiana Jackson said.

Jackson, Samira and TJ’s aunt, said the raid went on for about 40 minutes, and police refused to show them the warrant.

“I asked for a search warrant, I guess one too many times, and he was like, ‘Arrest her,’” she said.

The Chicago Police Department’s search warrant policy says warrants need to be turned over “promptly.”

Jackson said she was handcuffed in front of the children.

“They manhandled me. It took two officers to get the cuffs on me,” she said.

Samira said, “I thought they was going to shoot me, and my brother, and everybody else.”

Samira and TJ’s mother was in tears over how frightening that night was for everyone, especially the kids.

“It’s just emotional for my daughter to fully understand, and feel the way she feels at just seven years old,” Stephanie Bures said.

How often wrong raids happen seems to be a tightly guarded secret at Chicago Police Headquarters. The CBS 2 Investigators have been asking for the numbers for five months. On our own, we have tracked down more than a dozen cases over the last 18 months.