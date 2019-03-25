CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s mayoral race is heating up, with former prosecutor Lori Lightfoot denying allegations that she chose convictions above justice.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley fact-checked her latest ad.

To combat accusations she’s too favorable toward law enforcement, Lightfoot turned to a man she sprung from prison.

A new TV commercial features a man who says he was charged with murder when he was 19-years-old.

“I was given 45 years. I was devastated because I knew the truth,” the man says in the commercial.

The truth is that Albert Cleveland served more than 20 years for a 1996 murder near the Trumball Park Projects.

Court records show that Cleveland constantly maintained his innocence, but got nowhere until Lightfoot took the case at no charge.

In the commercial, he continues, “When Ms. Lightfoot became involved, it was a ray of hope. Lori assured me ‘you’re going home,’ and I’m here today.”

Lightfoot argued Cleveland’s trial attorney had a conflict of interest and was ineffective.

An appeals court threw out the conviction.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx “reviewed the matter and concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a retrial of first degree murder charges,” according to a statement.

“Not many people will step up in these situations, but Lori Lightfoot is that person,” a voice in the commercial says.

Looking at finances, Lightfoot is leading in fundraising.

Since Wednesday, her campaign has raised $171,000, compared to Preckwinkle’s $103,000, records show.

There’s also a new mayoral poll from Crain’s Chicago Business that shows Lightfoot leads Preckwinkle 53 percent to 17 percent, with 29 percent undecided.