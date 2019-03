CHICAGO (CBS)–A 60-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is missing, after he was last seen on the 6600 block of West Belden Avenue, near Elmwood Park, according to police.

Travis Simpson was last seen March 25 at 4:45 p.m. Police said Simpson is considered endangered due to his medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with “New Orleans” printed on it, a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8266.