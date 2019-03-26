CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is reportedly angry that prosecutors dropped charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett Tuesday in a surprise court hearing.

Johnson is expected to speak Tuesday after a police graduation ceremony.

Sources tell CBS 2 the news that 16 felony charges of disorderly conduct had been dropped against the “Empire” actor came as a surprise to the Chicago police head, who angrily told the public last month Smollett’s allegedly fabricated hate crime “Quite frankly pissed everybody off.”

Sources tell CBS2 Chicago Police Supt. Johnson is “furious.” He had no heads up this was going to happen.@cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 26, 2019

“To put the national spotlight on Chicago for something that is both egregious and untrue is simply shameful,” Johnson said Feb. 21, the day Smollett turned himself in on on a felony charge of disorderly conduct.

Johnson said Smollett’s alleged scheme started with a letter that was sent to the set of “Empire,” containing letters apparently cut out from magazines to create words, creating racist and homophobic threats against Smollett.

When the letter didn’t get the reaction Smollett wanted, police said he paid two brothers $3,500 by check to help him orchestrate an attack in Streeterville.

“I only hope that the truth about what happened receives the same amount of attention that the hoax did,” he said. “I’ll continue to pray for this troubled young man who resorted to both drastic and illegal tactics to gain attention,” Johnson said last month.

Smollett’s legal troubles deepened March 8 when a grand jury returned 16 felony counts against the actor for falsely reporting a hate crime attack against him in January.

The specific allegations–“false report of offense”– are Class 4 felonies.

The actor reportedly reached a deferred prosecution deal with prosecutors that removes the charges.

“Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.,” a statement from Smollett’s attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said.

The cost for the city:

Police sources told CBS 2 in February the resources expended on the Smollett investigation were significant, although a dollar estimate wasn’t provided.

During the investigation into the alleged hate crime attack, 24 detectives were removed from regular cases. Around 1,000 hours were dedicated to the investigation, not including overtime not included.

In addition, police spent dozens of hours of examining surveillance video from 55 city pod cams and private cameras. Authorities also executed 50 search warrants and subpoenas for phone, social media and financial records.