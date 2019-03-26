MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
CHICAGO (CBS)– After prosecutors dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett, the ‘Empire” actor spoke to the media in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

“I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain, I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one,” Smollett said. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of.”

After thanking family, friends and the people of Chicago for their support, Smollett thanked the State of Illinois for “attempting to do what’s right.”

“I am a man of faith, I am a man who has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives, or the movement through a fire like this,” he said.

Less than two weeks ago, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime.

On Tuesday, Cook County prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Smollett at an unscheduled hearing in the case Tuesday morning. Smollett will forfeit the $10,000 bail he posted after his arrest.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time, honestly one of the worst of my entire life,” he said. “Now I would like nothing more than to get back to work and get back to my life.”

Smollett’s family also released a statement: “Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared. Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of. He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack.”