CHICAGO (CBS)– When Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was asked directly if she is friends with actor Jussie Smollet’s sisters or anyone in the actor’s family, Foxx said, “I am not.”

However, Foxx has connections to certain celebrities, including a presidential candidate.

A Foxx mentor does have a connection to the “Empire” star and his family, that’s Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In an Instagram video from January, Harris is seen with Smollett and his sister Jurnee in a Time’s Up rally in Los Angeles.

After Smollett’s alleged attack in Chicago, Harris tweeted her support for the “Empire” star saying, Smollett “..is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.”

After Smollett was charged, Harris backpedaled on her support and what she had called an “attempted modern-day lynching.”

Foxx has long shown her appreciation for Harris.

On Foxx’s Twitter page, she wrote of Harris, “I would not be where I am today without her guidance during my first run for political office, and she has continued to mentor me as I work to reform the criminal justice system in Cook County.”

Foxx is often photographed with celebrities.

On her Facebook page, Foxx is seen with Grammy winner John Legend at an event about the impact of violence on young people.

In this February 28th post, she’s with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Smollett did his community service at Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH organization.

Foxx also attended the Pre-OSCAR Event for Emily’s List 2019 and was part of the Red Carpet Arrivals. She’s seen on Lisa Ling’s Instagram.

She was given the 2018 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award by Emily’s List. The organization, which supports female candidates for office, gave Foxx the award for her commitment to making positive change in her community.

Emily’s list also endorsed Kamala Harris, for the senate. CBS 2 reached out to Harris for comment, but did not hear back.