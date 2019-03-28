



Tollway signs across the area were changed Thursday night in honor of fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, who was fatally struck while inspecting a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Route 20 westbound when a semi-trailer hit her squad car and the truck she was inspecting.

“None of this had to happen,” said Brendan Kelly, ISP director.

Crews and investigators were still working the scene nine hours after Jones-Story was killed.

The crash started two massive fires, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and killing the trooper who was just doing her job.

CBS 2 is told she was passionate about her work and loved her family and the animals on her farm.

It’s the second death of a trooper in less than 75 days, and 15 other troopers have been hit this year.

That’s twice as many as all of 2018.

Every driver behind the crashes was breaking the same law. Known nationally as the Move Over Law, it requires all drivers to slow down and move over when they approach any vehicle with flashing lights on either side of the road.

In Illinois it’s called Scott’s Law, a tribute to Lt. Scott Gillen.

The Chicago firefighter was hit and killed 19 years ago by a drunk driver who didn’t move over so Gillen could do his job.

But with violations more than doubling this year overall, almost 500 on record compared to 184 during the same time frame last year, the problem is getting worse.

“These troopers are just doing their job trying to protect everyone. How many times does this have to happen?” Kelly said.

Police say it’s time all drivers listen up.

“Pay attention. They need to care about these troopers, their fellow citizens. They need to care about themselves. People are dying because they just don’t care,” Kelly said.

The driver that hit Jones-Story has not been named and is not in custody but is facing Scott’s Law and improper lane usage charges.

Breaking Scott’s Law can mean up to $10,000 in fines and even a suspended license.