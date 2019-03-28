



Visitation for Chicago police officer John Rivera will be held Thursday afternoon.

Rivera, 23, was killed Friday after a night out with friends in the River North neighborhood. He was leaning over his girlfriend in an attempt to shield her from bullets being shot into the car they were in on North Clark Street when he was fatally shot.

Rivera’s visitation begins at 3 p.m. today at Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave.

The services will continue until 9 p.m.

Police charged two people with his murder. Menelik Jackson 24, and Jovan Battle 32, both have been charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Jackson, the alleged gunman, also was charged with one count of resisting arrest for fighting with officers when he was taken into custody.

Police said Battle and Jackson had been arguing with a group of Hispanic men before they went to get guns and returned to the scene of the fight.

They shot the first Hispanic person they found, which was Rivera.

He graduated from Brother Rice High School in 2013 before joining the Chicago Police Department’s 6th District.

Funeral services for the officer will be held Friday, starting with a procession at 9:15 a.m. from Elmwood Chapel to the Church of the Annunciata, 1128 S. Avenue G. The funeral mass will be at the church at 10 a.m.