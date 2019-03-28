CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cicero woman accused of keeping dozens of immigrants from Guatemala in her basement, as part of a forced labor scheme, will remain in federal custody until her trial.

Federal prosecutors said Concepcion Malinek helped those people get into the United States, and then forced them to work factory jobs she secured for them in Romeoville, keeping large parts of their wages.

Malinek was charged this week with two counts of forced labor. A federal judge on Thursday ordered her detained until trial.

BREAKING: Federal judge orders Concepcion Malinek remain in custody for her trial after 33 Guatemalan immigrants were found in her Cicero home. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/53CUXXj9XB — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) March 28, 2019

Agents found 19 adults and 14 children at Malinek’s bungalow, most of them in the basement. Prosecutors said Malinek forced them to stay there, unless they were being transported to and from work by a van that stopped at her home.

She also allegedly charged for rides to work and forced the victims to clean her property until their debt was paid — between $15,000 and $18,000 a person.

One victim told investigators she was “verbally abusive” and would tell them, “Immigration knows how many people live in this house. You guys are poor, and I have all the money.”

Sergio Orozco, a neighbor has called the street home for more than 20 years, said he had no idea the house across the street was home to more than one couple.

“I can’t believe it. They were really hiding them or something,” said Sergio Orozco. “I’ve never seen a bunch of people coming out from that house or anything like that.”

The 33 people who were being held in Malinek’s home have been taken in by federal authorities, but it’s unclear what’s next for them.