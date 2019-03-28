MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jussie Smollett, Natalie Hayes CBS 2


CHICAGO (CBS)–Jussie Smollett told reporters Tuesday he’s ready to “get back to work.” Meanwhile, Wednesday night’s episode of his show ‘Empire’ received the lowest ratings in the show’s history, according to TV Line. 

With about 3.9 million viewers, ‘Empire’ took a substantial hit, dropping to the lowest number of viewers in the history of the series, according to widely-reported TV ratings.

Actor Jussie Smollett waves as he follows his attorney to the microphones after his court appearance at Leighton Courthouse on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. This morning in court it was announced that all charges were dropped against the actor. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

FOX, the show’s home network, hasn’t said whether ‘Empire’ will be renewed for another season, and the show’s producers haven’t said whether Smollett would still be on the show if filming continues for a sixth season.

In a surprise move that sparked outrage at the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago mayor’s office, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office dismissed the criminal charges against Smollett Tuesday.

How the scandal alleging he fabricated an attack with racial and homophobic undertones will affect his future in Hollywood is yet to be determined.

Speaking to reporters after he left the court hearing where his charges were dismissed, Smollett presented himself as vindicated.

“Now I’d like nothing more than to just get back to work and move on with my life,” he said.

 