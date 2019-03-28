



Jussie Smollett told reporters Tuesday he’s ready to “get back to work.” Meanwhile, Wednesday night’s episode of his show ‘Empire’ received the lowest ratings in the show’s history, according to TV Line.

With about 3.9 million viewers, ‘Empire’ took a substantial hit, dropping to the lowest number of viewers in the history of the series, according to widely-reported TV ratings.

FOX, the show’s home network, hasn’t said whether ‘Empire’ will be renewed for another season, and the show’s producers haven’t said whether Smollett would still be on the show if filming continues for a sixth season.

In a surprise move that sparked outrage at the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago mayor’s office, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office dismissed the criminal charges against Smollett Tuesday.

How the scandal alleging he fabricated an attack with racial and homophobic undertones will affect his future in Hollywood is yet to be determined.

Speaking to reporters after he left the court hearing where his charges were dismissed, Smollett presented himself as vindicated.

“Now I’d like nothing more than to just get back to work and move on with my life,” he said.