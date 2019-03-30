Chicago (CBS) — Amy Bouschart-Callea, 56, has been reported missing from the Lakeview neighborhood, Chicago police said.

She is missing from the 4000 block of North Clark Street and was last seen Friday morning driving a red 2014 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate V857302. She may be headed towards Green Bay, Wisconsin.

She made statements that she may harm herself.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 121 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266.